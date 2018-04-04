City offices adopt new hours

Starting this week, the Big Spring City Hall and City Hall Annex at 501 Runnels have a new schedule – They're closing for lunch.

According to a press release from the city of Big Spring, "Effective April 2, the Big Spring City Hall and City Hall Annex will be closed for lunch from 12 p.m. (noon) to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. New hours of operation for both locations will be 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday."

For more information, contact City Hall at 432-264-2346.