City offices adopt new hours

Special to the Herald
Thursday, April 5, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

Starting this week, the Big Spring City Hall and City Hall Annex at 501 Runnels have a new schedule – They're closing for lunch.
According to a press release from the city of Big Spring, "Effective April 2, the Big Spring City Hall and City Hall Annex will be closed for lunch from 12 p.m. (noon) to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. New hours of operation for both locations will be 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday."
For more information, contact City Hall at 432-264-2346.

