City offices and sites to close for Fourth of July

The City of Big Spring will close all offices, including the landfill for the Fourth of July holiday, Tuesday, July 3 at 3:00 p.m. and remain closed Wednesday, July 4, 2018. The Landfill will also remain closed on July 4.

Sanitation will be closed Wednesday, July 4, and will not run routes. Sanitation will run its normal routes on Thursday, July 5.

All City of Big Spring offices, including the Landfill, will be open at 8:00 a.m. Thursday, July 5, 2018.

Emergency Services:

Emergency services (Police, Fire and EMS) will continue normal operations throughout the holiday.

