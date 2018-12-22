City offices to close
City Offices
The City of Big Spring will close all offices at 3 p.m. on Friday, December 21, 2018, to
begin the Christmas holidays. All offices will remain closed on Monday, December 24,
and Tuesday, December 25.
Landfill
Landfill will close at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 22, and remain closed on
Monday, December 24, and Tuesday, December 25. The Landfill will open
Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at 8 a.m.
Sanitation
Sanitation will close on Monday, December 24, and Tuesday, December 25; there will be no sanitation on Christmas Eve, Monday, December 24, or on Christmas Day, Tuesday, December 25. Sanitation Service will begin on Wednesday, December 26. Please be patient until all routes are serviced.
Golf Course
The Golf Course will be close the entire day on Christmas Day, Tuesday, December 25, 2018.
Emergency Services
Emergency Services (Police, Fire, and EMS) will continue normal operation throughout the holidays.
Emergency Utilities Services
Emergency Utilities Services will be on call and can be contacted at 264-2392.
Happy Holidays from The City of Big Spring and remember, “If you drink, please don’t drive.”
Category: