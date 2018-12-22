City offices to close

City Offices

The City of Big Spring will close all offices at 3 p.m. on Friday, December 21, 2018, to

begin the Christmas holidays. All offices will remain closed on Monday, December 24,

and Tuesday, December 25.

Landfill

Landfill will close at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 22, and remain closed on

Monday, December 24, and Tuesday, December 25. The Landfill will open

Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at 8 a.m.

Sanitation

Sanitation will close on Monday, December 24, and Tuesday, December 25; there will be no sanitation on Christmas Eve, Monday, December 24, or on Christmas Day, Tuesday, December 25. Sanitation Service will begin on Wednesday, December 26. Please be patient until all routes are serviced.

Golf Course

The Golf Course will be close the entire day on Christmas Day, Tuesday, December 25, 2018.

Emergency Services

Emergency Services (Police, Fire, and EMS) will continue normal operation throughout the holidays.

Emergency Utilities Services

Emergency Utilities Services will be on call and can be contacted at 264-2392.

Happy Holidays from The City of Big Spring and remember, “If you drink, please don’t drive.”