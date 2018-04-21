City, school, early voting starts Monday

Early voting starts Monday for local city and school board elections in Howard County.

The only contested elections up for vote include Big Spring City Council District 2, one Coahoma City Council at-large seat, Big Spring school board District 4, and three Coahoma school board at-large seats.

Voters are only permitted to vote in elections pertaining to the areas where they reside; for instance, a person living in Big Spring District 2 could vote in the Big Spring City Council election, but not the school board election (it’s in District 4) nor either of the Coahoma elections.

“Not everybody will get to vote in this one,” said Howard County Election Administrator Jodi Duck. “You have to be in City Council District 2 or Big Spring ISD 4, or the Coahoma District or the City of Coahoma.”

All early voting will be conducted at the Howard County Courthouse. Regular hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are two days of early voting with extended hours – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those days are April 30 and May 1. May 1 is also the final day of early voting.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.