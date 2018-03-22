City, school elections coming up May 5

After voting in the county, state, and national primaries in March, Howard County voters will again head to the polls this April and May for city and school district general elections.

Early voting in the election begins April 23 and runs through May 2, while Election Day is May 5. April 5 is the last day to register to vote to be able to cast a ballot in the election.

While many candidates are running unopposed in the election, there are still several contested races. Big Spring City Council District 2, one Coahoma City Council at-large seat, Big Spring Independent School District Board of Trustees District 4, and three Coahoma Independent School District Board of Trustees at-large seats are all up for grabs.

The Big Spring City Council District 2 seat, currently held by Carmen Harbour, has three candidates vying to replace her as her term limit comes to an end. Johnnie Rawls Jr., Doug Harman, and Eric Escamilla are all running for the seat.

