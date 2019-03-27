City to seek declaratory judgement on term limits

Big Spring City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Tuesday evening to seek a declaratory judgement clarifying the implications of the city's term limit policy.

The issue reportedly arose when Raul Benavides considered running for Big Spring Mayor after reaching his term limit as District 5 councilman. Benavides has since decided not to run for the position.

Article I, Sec. 3a of the Big Spring City Charter deals with term limits for city officials, and is an amendment added to the Charter in 2011.

"No member of the council may run for election to the same council position more than two (2) consecutive times," the sections says. "No person may be appointed or elected to the council in a general election or in a special election as provided by Section 2 of this article within two (2) full terms of having previously held a council position."

