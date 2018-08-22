Class of 2019 Senior Sunrise

On Tuesday morning, Big Spring High's Senior Class of 2019 got the year started with their second annual Senior Sunrise, which is a newer tradition at BSHS. The Senior Sunrise celebration is a chance for seniors to be together as the sun rises, which represents the start of a new day, or in this case, the new school year. At the end of the school year, the seniors will participate in the Senior Sunset celebration, which will represent the end of the school year, and thus their time together.

See Wednesday's edition of the Herald.