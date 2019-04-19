Cleaning up Big Spring rescheduled for May 18

Due to the rain showers last weekend, Keep Big Spring Beautiful issued a rain check and the new date for the annual clean up, is set for May 18.

"We know some people did pick up that day, and we have heard from some of them. However, if there are some who picked up that day after the rain cleared, if they will let us know, we will include their hours spent and their bags of trashed picked up, in our information," Peggy Skiles, President of Keep Big Spring Beautiful, said.

For the complete story, see the weekend edition of the Big Spring Herald.