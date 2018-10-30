Closed-session issues dominate Wednesday County Commissioners agenda

Howard County commissioners will discuss several agenda items in closed executive session at their regular meeting Wednesday. Commissioners will meet at 3:30 p.m. in the third floor courtroom of the Howard County Courthouse, 300 S. Main St.

Closed session items on the agenda include discussion and possible action on personnel considerations, discussion and possible action on two county contracts under consideration – a contract for mineral rights on county land, and the contract for the new countywide police and sheriff's department radio system being purchased by those entities; and a review of subdivision rules within the county.

In open session during the meeting, commissioners will once again discuss a proposed use of county land at the old Howard County Airport grounds for a pipeline right-of-way for Big Spring's Delek US refinery (previously ALON USA).

