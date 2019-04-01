Clyde tops Coahoma in hard-fought district game

The Coahoma Bulldogs fell to the Clyde Bulldogs 11-1 on Friday night in a 5-3A district baseball match.

Clyde was effective in keeping Coahoma off the bases. Coahoma only had two hits for the game with both coming in the first inning. Gaige Hill doubled on a fly ball to right field and Avry Burgans earned a RBI for the Bulldogs with a double on a hard ground ball to right field.

Clyde had a slight 3-1 lead after four innings, but had a big eight-run fifth inning to end the game early by rule run.

Next: Coahoma at Jim Ned. Game time is 7 p.m. on Friday, April 5.

CLYDE 11, COAHOMA 1

Clyde: 102 08 -- 11 13 1

Coahoma 100 00 -- 1 2 4

W — Riley Rice, L — Taylor Barnes. 2B: Clyde — Ethan Hawk, Hunter Lopez; Coahoma — Gaige Hill, Avry Burgans . HR: Clyde — Kendal Morgan. SB: Clyde — Evan Laughlin 2, Christian Deal, Hawk; Coahoma — Burgans. Pitches-Strikes: Clyde — Riley Rice 73-48; Coahoma — Taylor Barnes 76-51, Burgans 47-28. Batters faced: Clyde — 19; Coahoma — Barnes 24, Burgans 10