Coahoma’s big bats come through versus Post

Isaac Murillo blasted a home run on a line drive to center field in the sixth inning to close out the Coahoma Bulldogs 20-8 victory over the Post Antelopes Tuesday night. It was the fourth Bulldog homer of the night.

Zack Schneider led the way for the Coahoma big bats. He went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double, three runs, and five RBI. Schneider belted a home run on a line drive to left field in the second inning and once again in the sixth on a fly ball to center field.

The second homer of the night came from catcher Gaige Hill on a fly ball to center field in the fifth inning. Hill went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double, one run and three RBI.

Besides his game-ending homer, Murillo went 3-for-5 at bat with a double, a triple, two runs and seven RBI. Taylor Barnes was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBI.

Next: The Bulldogs will compete in the Monahans tournament set for Thursday through Saturday.

COAHOMA 20, POST 8

Post 321 101 -- 8, 8, 4 (R,H,E)

Coahoma 423 416 -- 20, 16, 4 (R,H,E)

W — Brant Gartman, L — Michael Dean. 2B — CHS — Taylor Barnes, Gaige Hill, Isaac Murillo, Zack Schneider, PHS — Nathan McDaniel, Izaiah Landa. 3B — CHS — Murillo. HR — CHS — Hill, Murillo, Schneider 2. SB — CHS — Seth Brooks, Sean Striegler, Schneider, PHS — Landa, Holten Dickson, Michael Dean 2, Krece Kirkpatrick.

Pitches-Strikes: CHS — Brant Gartman 41-25, Chris Castillo 41-26, Murillo 52-29, PHS — Dean 86-53, Kirkpatrick 32-22.