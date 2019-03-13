Coahoma’s Keegan Dobbs qualifies for state in powerlifting

Keegan Dobbs punched his ticket for the THSPA state match with a three-lift total of 1300 pounds during the Regional 1, Division 3 contest held Saturday in Sundown.

The Coahoma High School junior had a 520 squat, benched 280 and pulled 500 on deadlift. That was enough to placed second in the 198 weight class and qualify for the trip to Abilene to compete at the Taylor County Expo Center March 23, against the strongest high school powerlifters in the state.

Dobbs wasn’t the only CHS powerlifter to bring home a medal. Bobby Zambrano finished his season this year earning third placed in the 242 weight class. He hoisted 1,415 total pounds at the meet. He went 555 in squat, 375 in bench and 485 in deadlift. Alejandro Gonzales rounded out the Coahoma boys team with an eighth place finish in his weight division.

Thanks to performance of all three powerlifters, Coahoma finished 10th in the team rankings out of 45 schools.