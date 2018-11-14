Coahoma’s Schneider named Built Ford Tough Player of the Week

Coahoma quarterback Zack Schneider has been named the Built Ford Tough Player of the Week for Class 3A for his outstanding performance during the Coahoma/Roosevelt game held on Friday, Nov. 9.

“This is a very prestigious honor and well deserved,” said Bulldog head football coach Chris Joslin. “Zack is the example of a team player who carries himself the right way. His self-discipline and can-do attitude make him an outstanding leader for this team.”

Ford Motor Company’s Player of the Week program honors six student-athletes in each of the state’s six athletic classifications each week during the 2018 regular season.

In last Friday’s game against the Eagles, Schneider carried the ball 24 times for 311 yards and five touchdowns - four of which came in the second half. His performance also included a 99-yard touchdown run which was called back due to a penalty.

Schneider’s workhorse attitude on the field has helped lead the Bulldogs into the playoffs. For the season, the junior has carried the ball 206 times for a total of 1,743 yards and 26 touchdowns.

“We are so proud of Zack,” said CHS principal Christina Cox. “He is an all-around amazing, talented, goodhearted kid who is always thinking of his fellow students and teammates before himself.”

As a Built Ford Tough Player of the Week, Schneider is eligible for the Ford Player of the Year for Class 3A. He will be featured on the Built Ford Tough Player of the Week website along with the five other players of the week chosen from around the state. To visit the page go to https://fordplayeroftheweek.com/