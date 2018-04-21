Coahoma’s Trevor Kernick signed with Trinity Valley Community College

Congratulations goes out to Trevor Kernick who signed with the Trinity Valley Community College rodeo program in Athens, Texas recently for a full scholarship. The Coahoma High School senior plans to earn an ag-business degree at Trinity Valley and then continue his education at Tarleton State University. After college, Trevor plans to join the professional rodeo circuit. This June, he will make his fourth appearance in the Texas High School Rodeo Association Finals in Abilene. Trevor is the son of Greg and Rhonda Kernick.