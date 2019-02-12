Coahoma Academy to present a proposal in Philadelphia

Eighth grade students from Coahoma’s Academy scramble to fill drink orders at Pizza Inn Monday evening as part of a fundraiser for an upcoming trip to Philadelphia. During the trip, the group will present a proposal on Little Leage sports injuries to doctors at the Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.
By: 
Roger Cline
Staff Writer
reporter@bigspringherald.com
Tuesday, February 12, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX

A group of students from Coahoma has been the effects of sports injuries on kids' brains, and the lack of laws protecting kids who participate in Little League; and, in the near future, they'll have the opportunity to present their ideas to a panel of doctors – in Philadelphia.
Coahoma Curriculum Director and eighth-grade Leadership Class teacher Charlotte Stovall was overseeing a group fundraiser for the trip at Pizza Inn Monday night, and spoke with a Herald reporter. ...

For the complete story, see Tuesday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.

