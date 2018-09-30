Coahoma band heads to marching festival

The Coahoma Big Red High School band will head east Monday to the Big Country Marching Festival in Abilene to test out its 2018 UIL marching contest show.

“The reason I picked this contest is that a lot of 3A bands compete at this contest” said Band Director John Landin. “Everyone we compete with is there, and also, we’ve done really well in the past at that contest.”

For this year’s show, Landin picked a challenging piece, “Dreams of Persia” by Randall D. Standridge.

“This is the hardest show I’ve done in my career,” he said. “It’s so great to see the students rise up to it. You always question, why did I pick such a hard show? They rise up to it, and it’s so awesome to see that.”

