Coahoma beats Forsan in Howard County Bowl

Chalk this one up to the Coahoma Bulldogs. The Howard County Bowl is officially tied at 2-2 after the Coahoma Bulldogs outlasted the Forsan Buffaloes Friday night at Memorial Stadium. With its 24-19 victory Coahoma gets bragging rights until next season. The game was a far cry from last year's 42-19 Forsan romp. Last year Forsan had a veteran-laden team, a team that went three rounds deep into the playoffs. Coahoma on the other hand had a very inexperienced team. This year the tables are turned, Coahoma has a squad with 15 seniors, compared to Forsan only returning eight players.

