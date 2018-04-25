Coahoma Bulldogs dominate C-City Wolves

COLORADO CITY - The Coahoma Bulldogs ended their regular season of play with a decisive 12-2 victory over the Colorado City Wolves Tuesday night.

Coahoma out hit Colorado 12 to 2 and brought in 4 runs in the third, 2 in the fourth and a big 6-run streak to end the game in the fifth inning. Next: The Bulldogs will head into the playoff with dates to be announced soon.

