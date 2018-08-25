Coahoma christens their newly renovated field against Ozona

Coahoma High School Head Football Coach Chris Joslin seems encouraged by how his players are performing on the field.

The Bulldogs participated in a scrimmage and live first quarter match against the Ozona Lions Thursday night on the newly renovated Coahoma football field. The team looked energentic and confident as they flew around the field making plays. The Bulldogs played physical and with an intesity on that stood out on both sides of the ball.

“The first thing I think they are doing is they are playing extremely hard,” Joslin said after the game. “We made mistakes, and we are going to make mistakes each week, but if we play hard we are going to overcome that. The thing about this group is they’ve all bought in and once they bought in, they all started playing real hard, and if they buy into their role then the sky’s the limit for these guys.”

The Bulldogs will officially open the season Thursday, Aug. 30, by taking on the Forsan Buffaloes in the Howard County Bowl. The game between the two Howard County schools will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium located on the Howard College campus, 1001 Birldwell Lane, in Big Spring.

‘We are going to treat it like a big game because in the end we want to be in the playoffs and this is going to be a playoff atmosphere,” Joslin said. ‘If we want to do things that we talk about, we need to be in that atmosphere. We totally respect those guys (Forsan) over there because they are well coached. So it’s going to be a fight.”