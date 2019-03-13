Coahoma comes up just short versus Pecos, 10-11

The Coahoma Bulldogettes lost a close non-district match against the Pecos Lady Eagles 10-11 Monday afternoon.

The Bulldogettes got a jump on the lead in the first inning after Jaydan Mann singled on a grounder to left field to bring in Madison Rodgers. Mann later scored the second run by stealing home.

The Lady Eagles caught up at their first turn at bat bringing in two runs to even the score at 2-2. Then Coahoma’s big bats had a big five-run, third inning that included a home run by Rodgers.

Pecos eventually caught up again to Coahoma in the fifth and six innings and a two RBI single by Lady Eagle Jaylyn Naverette put her team over the top. The Bulldogettes couldn’t get their offense going in the seventh inning and ended the game going three up, and three down.

Rodgers led the Bulldogettes at bat going 3-for-5 with three runs, three RBI, two triples and one home run. Mann was 3-for-4 with three RBI, one run, and a triple. Kaylor Green and Sydney Rinard had multiple hits.

COAHOMA 10, PECOS 11

Coahoma 205 030 0 -- 10 13 3

Pecos 202 043 X -- 11 10 7

W — Aubrie Navarette, L — MaKynlee Overton. 2B — PHS — Jaylyn Navarette 2, Vanessa Chacon, Jasiah Salas, Miray Rodriguez. 3B — CHS — Madison Rodgers 2, Jaydan Mann; HR — CHS — Rodgers. SB — CHS — Overton 2, Mann, Lexi Montelongo, Kalor Green; PHS — J. Navarette 2, Sam Villegas, Janell Camacho, Salas, Rodriguez, Leandria Villareal.

Pitches-Strikes: CHS — Cassie Grant 78-50, MaKynlee Overton 36-25; PHS — Leandria Villareal 57-33; Aubre Navarette 42-21; Chloe Rubio 24-16

Batters Faced: CHS — Grant 24, Overton 10; PHS — L. Villareal 19, A. Navarette 11, C. Rubio 7.