Coahoma cruises to victory over Midland Christian 56-42

FORSAN - Caitlyn Corley and MaKynlee Overton brought in 15 points each to help the Coahoma Bulldogettes cruise to a victory against the Midland Christian Lady Mustangs Friday morning at the Forsan Classic Tip Off tournament.

Coahoma dominated the first quarter of play racking up 15 points and keeping the Lady Mustangs to just 5. Overton played a huge part in Coahoma’s offense accounting for 12 of those points.

However in the second quarter, the Lady Mustangs came galloping back putting up a whopping 18 points on the board to Coahoma’s 9. The Bulldogettes were able to end the half with a slim 1-point lead (24-23) thanks to baskets by Corley, Ashley Romero, and Cassie Grant.

After a halftime talk with the coaches, the Bulldogettes returned energized and drove in 18 points in the third quarter while Midland Christian netted 9. Paige Atkins jump started Coahoma’s attack offense nailing a basket at the 6:25 mark.

Overton added two more baskets to stack the score 30-23 before the the Lady Mustangs answered back with two of their own. Romero, Corley and Abby Lopez were able to pack in 12 more points to end the quarter 42-33 Bulldogettes. The Coahoma girls varsity basketball squad salted away the game by adding another 14 points including a 3-point basket by Kenzi Canales before the buzzer sounded.

With the win, the Bulldogettes are now 2-1 in the tournament and 3-3 for the non-district season.

Next: Coahoma was scheduled to play at 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the Gold Bracket at the Forsan Classic Tip Off Tournament.

Points by Quarter

Coahoma: 15, 9, 18, 14 - 56

Midland Christian: 5, 18, 9, 10 - 42

Individual Points

Coahoma: Cailtyn Corley, 15; MaKynlee Overton, 15; Ashley Romero, 6; Kenzi Canales, 6; Abby Lopez, 5; Cassie Grant, 4; Paige Atkins, 3; Jovi Gonzales, 2.

Midland Christian: Kealeigh Munguia, 14; Wallum, 6; McKenzie Fryar, 5; Aubrea Hall, 4; Emma Daman, 4; Taite Myers, 4; Bre’Anna Culberson, 3; Brinlee Poston, 2;

3-point baskets

Coahoma: Canales, 1.

Midland Christian: Munguia, 1; Fryar, 1; Myers 1.

Foul Shots

Coahoma: 13-19

Midland Christian: 5-17

Team Fouls

1st half, Coahoma, 6; Midland Christian, 9; 2nd half, Coahoma, 8; Midland Christian, 6