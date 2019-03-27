Coahoma drops district game to Merkel

The Coahoma Bulldogs lost a 5-3A district match against the Merkel Badgers on Tuesday night, 14-4.

The Badgers got a jump on the scoreboard with a big, seven run inning in the first and the Bulldogs were not able to catch up before the game ended by run rule in the fifth inning

Gaige Hill and Avry Burgans led the Bulldogs on offense. Hill went 2-for-3 at the plate with one run and one RBI. Burgans was 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI. Isaac Murillo tripled in the third inning for an RBI. Zack Schneider had a triple and three runs for the game.

Next: Coahoma (8-6-1, 2-4) host the Clyde Bulldogs on Friday for a district match.

COAHOMA 4, MERKEL 14

Coahoma 102 01 -- 4 6 4

Merkel 722 12 -- 14 9 2

W — Foss, L — Chris Castillo. 2B — Merkel — Myers 2. 3B —Coahoma — Isaac Murillo, Zack Schneider, Avry Burgans. SB — Merkel — Holloway 2, Houston 2, Myers, Barnes, Delgado.

Pitches-Strikes: Coahoma — Castillo 28-15, Murillo 29-18, Burgans 60-28; Merkel — Foss 83-49. Batters Faced: Castillo 8, Murillo 9, Burgans 15; Merkel — Foss 23.