Coahoma goes 3-0 in Post Tournament

A throw by Gaige HIll’s strong arm from home plate picked off a Post runner at second base to end the Bulldogs/Antelopes game in the third inning. The Bulldogs extended their win streak to 4-0 for the season with a 13-6 victory over Post Friday.

Coahoma’s big bats were back at work again Friday morning after an excellent showing the day before at the Post baseball tournament. Coahoma had seven hits and 13 runs over three innings against the Antelopes.

Chris Castillo led the Bulldogs going 2-for-3 at the plate with one run and two RBI. Zack Schneider, Seth Brooks, Isaac Murillo, Brant Gartman, and Taylor Barnes all collected 2 RBI each.

The Bulldogs were quick-footed stealing six bases. Books and Schneider led the way on stolen bases with two each. Barnes was on the mound for Bulldogs.

1 2 3 R H E

COAHOMA 6 5 2 13 7 6

POST 3 2 1 6 3 2

W - Taylor Barnes. L - Carter. 2B — CHS — Avry Burgans. SB — CHS — Seth Brooks 2, Brant Gartman, Isaac Murillo, Zack Schneider 2; PHS — Omar, Izaiah.

Pitching IP H R ER BB SO

Barnes 1.2 1 4 0 2 4

Burgans 1.1 2 2 0 4 2

Pitches-Strikes: Barnes 48-28, Burgans 42-19