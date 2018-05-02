Coahoma High honors its athletes

Zach Holmes and Joe Manning were both named Outstanding Male Athletes of the Year and Caitlyn Corley and MaKynlee Overton were named Outstanding Female Athletes of the Year at the 2018 Coahoma Athletic Banquet held Monday. CHS honors one male and female athlete of the year but when the votes came in for both categories, it resulted in a tie.

