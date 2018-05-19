Coahoma High School Commencement

COAHOMA – More than 50 Coahoma High School seniors received their Texas high school diploma in a graduation ceremony held Friday, May 18, 2018, at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum.

The 2018 Class of CHS are: Bracy Bacon, Landon Barber-Grant, Caimon Billingsley, Walter Brumley III, Alyssa Cardona, Adam Clark, Felix Cruz, David Davis, Raegan Deel, Joe Isaac Escobedo Gonzalez, Michael Esquivel, Korey Fowler, Logan Franklin, Zachary Fuentes, Diana Gonzalez (valedictorian), Kaigen Grigg, and Joshua Grimsley.

McKinna Hector, McKenzie Hernandez, Michael Hernandez, Logan Hildabrand, Tommy Holmes, Asia Jackson, Kamri Kemper, Trevor Kernick, Emily Marsh, Hannah Marsh, Sydni Martin, Tyler McFall, Genesis Mihelich, Mason Moore, Rolando Ortiz Jr., MaKayla Overton, Stacey Overton and Aubrey Parum.

Branden Pearson, Hope Ramirez, Nathan Ramirez, Walker Rawls, Kameron Rodriguez, Storm Smith, Preslie Smithie, Jaedan Stanislaus, Chloe’ Starr, Tia Stonerook, Trinity Tidwell, Aricela Valencia, Isabella Vincent, Braidon Walker, Lane Williams, Kylie Woods, Brynn Workman, KaLee Wright, Joshua Yanez and Virginia Ybarra.

Last week, More than $200,000 in scholarship monies were given out during the Coahoma High School’s annual Awards Ceremony.

The following students receive scholarships:

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.