Coahoma High School senior selected to play in the (FCA) All Star Softball game.

Coahoma High School senior MaKayla Overton has been selected to play in the Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) All Star Softball game.

“MaKayla has been a varsity player all four years and looking at her success on the field it was important to nominate her as an all star player," CHS Head Softball Coach Alex Orosco said.

MaKayla was selected for the honor based on her character and leadership qualities as well as her athletic talents and abilities.

During her time at Coahoma High School, MaKayla has been an all-around athlete. In April, she was named MVP for volleyball and Offensive MVP for girls basketball. Academically, MaKayla is in the top 10 percent of her class. She is the daughter of Amy and John Overton

The FCA All-Star game will be played at 11 a.m. June 8 at Angelo State University Mayer Field in San Angelo. Around of 800 to 1,000 people are expected to attend the match. Before the game, the players will stay with a host family for a few days in San Angelo and attend a chapel service.

Established in 1954, FCA is the third largest Christian sports ministry in the world.