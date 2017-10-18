Coahoma hosts FAFSA event for parents

Coahoma High School will host an informative meeting on how to apply for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the high school auditorium.

FAFSA is the official form used to request federal, state, and school assistance in paying for college. The form asks questions to determine the student’s level of financial need and establish his or her expected family contribution, or the amount of money the student and parents are expected to pay out of pocket for the student’s college expenses.

The federal government, the colleges the student is applying to, and the states those colleges are located in all use FAFSA in determining how much financial aid to grant a student who applies for college financial aid.

The meeting at CHS will be for all parents of students who plan to attend college. Refreshments will be served and two $100 scholarships will be given out during the evening.

For more on this story, see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.