Coahoma ISD board to meet Thursday

The board of trustees for the Coahoma ISD will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, in the Coahoma Elementary School faculty dinning room, 400 Ramsey St., Coahoma.

List on the agenda:

• State Camp education evaluation public hearing.

• Consider approved of proposed tax rate.

• Consider 2017-2018 district goals.

• Consider pre-kindergarten expansion program.

• Consider meal prices for 2017-2018.

• Consider student code of conduct.

• Discussion of district capital improvement planning

• Financial and employment matters.