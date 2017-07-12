Coahoma ISD board to meet Thursday
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
COAHOMA, TX
The board of trustees for the Coahoma ISD will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, in the Coahoma Elementary School faculty dinning room, 400 Ramsey St., Coahoma.
List on the agenda:
• State Camp education evaluation public hearing.
• Consider approved of proposed tax rate.
• Consider 2017-2018 district goals.
• Consider pre-kindergarten expansion program.
• Consider meal prices for 2017-2018.
• Consider student code of conduct.
• Discussion of district capital improvement planning
• Financial and employment matters.
