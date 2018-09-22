Coahoma ISD's Homecoming Spirit Week

Coahoma will hold their Homecoming Spirit Week on Monday, which will be celebrated not only with bonfires and pep rally's and the homecoming game, but with a full week of themed days for students.

Monday, September 24 kicks the Homecoming Festivities off with the Mathletes vs. Athletes theme. Who will rule the school, the Jocks or the Nerds? Students will dress up in athletic wear or break out the fancy tape-bridged glasses and tucked in polo shirts with the pocket protecters.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.