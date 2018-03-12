Coahoma Jr. High Science Fair

Tucker Brasher-Wegner, left, and Ray Chapman explain their science project to the crowd during the Coahoma Junior High School's Living Museum/Science Fair held Thursday.Ray Chapman explains the science project he conducted along with his partner Tuker Brasher-Wegner to the crowd during the Coahoma Junior High School's Living Museum/Science Fair held Thursday. Kyla Lacefield tells a listening audience the story of Molly Brown, a famous 20th Century individual and Titanic survivor during the Coahoma Junior High School's Living Museum/Science Fair held ThursdayRussell Edens explains his science fair project with a young listener during the Coahoma High School Living Museum/Science Fair held ThursdayKieston Harrison, a Coahoma Junior High School student, explains his science project during the junior high's Living Museum/Science Fair held Thursday.
By: 
Special to the Herald
Staff Writer
Monday, March 12, 2018
COAHOMA, TX

Students had a choice of conducting a science project or researching an historical person then presenting their research as if they were the person they studied. The winners of the event were: 1st place Nyssa Tran and Russell Edens with the "5 second rule" experiment; 2nd,  Hartlie Smithie with her "Cleopatra" living museum; and Leah Grantom with her "Galileo" living museum. Earlier in the day, the Coahoma Elementary School held their science fair.

See Monday's paper.

