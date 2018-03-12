Coahoma Jr. High Science Fair

Students had a choice of conducting a science project or researching an historical person then presenting their research as if they were the person they studied. The winners of the event were: 1st place Nyssa Tran and Russell Edens with the "5 second rule" experiment; 2nd, Hartlie Smithie with her "Cleopatra" living museum; and Leah Grantom with her "Galileo" living museum. Earlier in the day, the Coahoma Elementary School held their science fair.

See Monday's paper.