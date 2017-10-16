Coahoma Lions Club hosts Trade Days

Put your shopping shoes shoes on! The Lion's Club of Coahoma is bringing Trade Days to Howard County next weekend when they host their 3rd annual Lion's Club Trade Days at the Old Gin Lot. While anyone can come out and earn money for themselves through various sales, the money earned by the Lions from the lot spots will go right back in to the Lion's Club and towards making sure the children of Howard County have proper eye care.

“We do several fundraisers throughout the year to raise money to send kids to Diabetes Camp and we also pay for vision screenings throughout Howard County,” said Coahoma Lion's Club member Sherrie Chevalier.

According to Chevalier, anyone is welcome to purchase a booth space. Spaces are available in two different sizes. A 10x10 spot runs $25 while a 10x20 spot runs $40. The deadline to reserve a lot is Monday, Oct. 16.

