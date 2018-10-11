Coahoma Lions Club Pancake Supper

The Coahoma Lions Club will be hosting their annual Pancake Supper at the Coahoma Elementary Open House event Monday, October 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event is set to take place in the elementary school cafeteria. Heaping loads of pancakes will be freshly cooked up, and refreshments will be served to attendees and students, along with the selling of shirts and other Coahoma related gear.

For the full story and additional information regarding the supper, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.