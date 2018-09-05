Coahoma Lions Club Trade Day

The Coahoma Lions Club looks to host their fourth annual Trade Day on Saturday, October 6, from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. in downtown Coahoma. Sponsors and other residents looking to set up a booth can still reserve a lot. The deadline for lot reservations is Thursday, October 4.

"Vendors are very much still welcome to rent a location for their booth. There are plenty of lots available still," Lions Club Member and event organizer Lisa Duggan said.

