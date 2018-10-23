Coahoma Lions Pancake Supper serves up tasty treats

Hot, fresh pancakes swimming in melted butter and syrup. Crispy bacon and zesty sausage, and drinks to wash it all down. It tasted just as delicious as it sounds.

More than 100 people turned out for the annual Coahoma Lions Club Pancake Supper Monday evening at the Coahoma Schools cafeteria.

"The Coahoma Lions Club is sponsoring the Pancake Supper here at the school in conjunction with Open House," said Coahoma Lions Club Secretary/Treasurer Connie Shaw. "Our Lions Club, with the proceeds we make from the Pancake Supper – and we also have a Trade Day and we also have a Fourth of July Hamburger Cook Off – we give scholarships to the seniors here at Coahoma High School, we support and sponsor any kids that need to go to the Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville, Texas; and we help with the vision screenings for the kindergarten and pre-K, having their eyes checked and if they need financial help buying glasses, we do that also."

Although the Pancake Supper has been an annual event, that may be changing, said Shaw.

"This year we're having it this month with Open House," she said. "Usually we have it in February with the open house then, so if this turns out good we may start having it twice a year."

