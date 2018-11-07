Coahoma loses to 4A Andrews to open the season

ANDREWS - The Coahoma Bulldogettes fell to the Andrews Mustangs 52-34 Tuesday night in the first game of the season.

Although trailing behind for most of the game, the Bulldogettes kept the Class 4A Lady Mustangs on edge through three-quarters of the match.

Coahoma’s Ashley Romero struck first putting the first points on the board with a field goal, but the Lady Mustangs quickly answered back with a basket of their own. MaKynlee Overton added two more for Cohaoma after nailing a basket at the 3:36 mark. However, Andrews ended the first quarter on top with a three-point lead.

In the second, Overton and Kenzi Canales went to work to keep the game alive for the Bulldogettes. Overton racked up a total of 8 points with six coming from the charity strip. Canales added 4 more including a sweet 3-point shot with 5:02 left in the first half.

Overall, the Coahoma squad left for the locker room down only by six at the half.

Returning for the third quarter, the Lady Mustangs quickly added two more points to their lead then Coahoma’s Cassie Grant buried the ball into the net from behind the arc. The Bulldogettes pulled with in one after Canales nailed a 3-point shot with 2:31 left in the third.

Feeling the heat, the Lady Mustangs kicked their play into high gear adding eight unanswered points before the third quarter ended and dominating in the 4th outscoring the Bulldogettes 2 to 1 at the net to secure the win.

Earlier in the evening, the JV Bulldogettes lost to the Andrews team 41-19.

Next: Coahoma will host McCamey at the CES competition gym Saturday. The JV game begins at 11 a.m. followed by the varsity at 12:30 p.m.