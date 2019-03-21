Coahoma loses big to Anson 16-1

A late game offensive drive by the Anson Tigers cost the Coahoma Bulldogs a district match Tuesday. Coahoma lost 16-1.

Chris Castillo was solid on the mound for the Bulldogs. He surrendered only two hits and one run while striking out two batters over four innings.

Anson got on the scoreboard first with a run in the first inning but the game was tied in the fourth thanks to a solo homer by Coahoma’s Isaac Murillo off a fly ball to center field on a 2-2 count. Earlier in the match, Murillo made some spectacular stops in the infield to keep Anson off the bases.

Anson came back in the last three innings to score 15 runs to secure the victory.

Murillo went 1-for-3 at bat with one run, a home run, and one RBI. Zack Schneider and Castillo both had hits.

Next: Coahoma at Colorado City, 7 p.m. Friday.

ANSON 16, COAHOMA 1

Anson 100 036 6 -- 16 10 3

Coahoma 000 100 0 -- 1 3 2

W — Brann, L — Avry Burgans. 2B — AHS — Fladeger 2, Hagler 2, Hagler. 3B — AHS — Brann. HR — CHS — Isaac Murillo. SB — AHS — Hagler 2, Pippin 2, Garcia, CHS — Zack Schneider.

Pitches-Strikes: Castillo 54-31, Burgans 102-51, Schneider 26-16