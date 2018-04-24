Coahoma loses seed game to Clyde

The Bulldogettes will head into playoffs seeded second in District 5 3A after losing a hard fought game against the Clyde Lady Bulldogs 1-0 Monday in Miles.

Meeting for the second time in four days, the two co-district champions battled fiercely for seeding rights showing just how tough these two teams are this year. Next: Coahoma will face Bangs at 7 p.m. Friday at San Angelo Central Softball field.

