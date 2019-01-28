Coahoma Meet, Steers Powerlifting results

BOYS

Joshua Lopez was 1st in the 132 lb. class

Jeremiah Collins was 5th in the 132 lb. class

Kenny Richardson was 7th in the 132 lb. class

Sonny Ledesma was 12th in the 148 lb. class

Ethan Cortez was 1st in the 181 lb. class

Isaiah Johnson was 5th in the 181 lb. class

Kevin Rodriguez was 6th in the 181 lb. class

Aleyas Bland was 5th in the 220 lb. class

Andrew Roberts was 5th in the 275 lb. class

Daniel Roberts was 9th in the 275 lb. class

Zachary Roberts was 2nd in the Superheavyweight class

*The boys team finished 3rd in the team standings

GIRLS

Cylei Burton was 2nd in the 105 lb. class

Ashlin Calvio was 4th in the 105 lb. class

Jada Vanderbilt was 2nd in the 114 lb. class

Olivia Bancroft was 4th in the 123 lb. class

Gabby Lopez was 3rd in the 165 lb. class

Alani Torres was 4th in the 165 lb. class

Xilanae Walker was 5th in the 165 lb. class

Kialyn Roberts was 7th in the 165 lb. class

Naia Martinez was 6th in the 198 lb. class

Jhaniah Johnson was 1st in the 220 lb. class

*Girls were TEAM CHAMPIONS!!!

“We are very proud of all of our lifters! Most of our athletes set personal bests today! The girls won their first powerlifting meet in 8 years! Our next meet is February 9th in Kermit.” Said head Powerlifting coach Chris McWilliams.