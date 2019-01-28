Coahoma Meet, Steers Powerlifting results
BOYS
Joshua Lopez was 1st in the 132 lb. class
Jeremiah Collins was 5th in the 132 lb. class
Kenny Richardson was 7th in the 132 lb. class
Sonny Ledesma was 12th in the 148 lb. class
Ethan Cortez was 1st in the 181 lb. class
Isaiah Johnson was 5th in the 181 lb. class
Kevin Rodriguez was 6th in the 181 lb. class
Aleyas Bland was 5th in the 220 lb. class
Andrew Roberts was 5th in the 275 lb. class
Daniel Roberts was 9th in the 275 lb. class
Zachary Roberts was 2nd in the Superheavyweight class
*The boys team finished 3rd in the team standings
GIRLS
Cylei Burton was 2nd in the 105 lb. class
Ashlin Calvio was 4th in the 105 lb. class
Jada Vanderbilt was 2nd in the 114 lb. class
Olivia Bancroft was 4th in the 123 lb. class
Gabby Lopez was 3rd in the 165 lb. class
Alani Torres was 4th in the 165 lb. class
Xilanae Walker was 5th in the 165 lb. class
Kialyn Roberts was 7th in the 165 lb. class
Naia Martinez was 6th in the 198 lb. class
Jhaniah Johnson was 1st in the 220 lb. class
*Girls were TEAM CHAMPIONS!!!
“We are very proud of all of our lifters! Most of our athletes set personal bests today! The girls won their first powerlifting meet in 8 years! Our next meet is February 9th in Kermit.” Said head Powerlifting coach Chris McWilliams.
Category: