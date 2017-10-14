Coahoma shuts out district rival Stanton 34-0

The Coahoma Bulldogs went head to head with district opponent Stanton Friday night in what turned out to be a complete shut out as they defended their home turf and grabbed the 34-0 district opener victory.

Coahoma was able to stay true to what they know best, which is their ground game. The Bulldogs racked up a total of 214 yards on the ground, and added 143 through the air to give them a total of 357 offensive yards.

The Bulldog defense proved to be a problem for the Buffs as they held Stanton to only 76 rushing yards and 17 receiving yards for a total of 93 offensive yards for the game. The Buffs also committed six fumbles, four of which were recovered by the Bulldogs.

For more on this story, see Sunday's edition of the Herald.