Coahoma student's hard work pays off

Andrew Romero, a senior at Coahoma High, looks to take the leap from high school to Abilene Christian Academy following his graduation. A few weeks back, students at Coahoma ISD were asked which five colleges they would like to attend after they graduate. After turning in his list to the counselers, the transcripts were sent directly for those schools.

“ I remember, it was about a week ago, on Friday we received a huge package from Abilene Christian Academy. It was a letter of acceptance,” proud mother, Amy Romero said.

Not only was Andrew accepted, but he also received a scholarship for Andrew's academics for over $55,000 throughout the duration of 4 years. This was a very emotional time for the Romero family, and they are more than exstatic that he has been given this opportunity.

