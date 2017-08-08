Coahoma students visit D.C.

While some students were sleeping their summer away, a handful of Coahoma Junior High students were halfway across the nation learning about their country's history. This past June, former eighth grade United States history teacher Justin Lindsey took a group of more than 60 students and parent chaperones to Washington D.C. to visit and learn about the United States and the important landmarks in our nation's capitol.

“I planned the trip because I had taught eighth grade United States history and wanted to provide a more hands-on, in-depth experience for my students,” said Lindsey. “My aunt taught eighth grade history years ago and had done this trip with Coahoma students then. I wanted to recapture that experience for my students.”

The second annual trip to the nation's capitol began on June 8 when the eighth graders, ranging in age from 13-15, and their parents, began the long trek. During their five-day stint in D.C., the group was able to visit places like the Capitol, Mount Vernon, the White House, the Lincoln, Jefferson, Vietnam, and Korean Memorials, and Ford's Theatre.

