Coahoma tops Grady 43-26

Gage Clark had a game high of 17 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 43-26 victory against the Grady Wildcats Tuesday night at Howard College.

Clark and Bryson Cline scored 1 three-point goal each and Joe Manning racked up 5 steals in the game for the Bulldogs.

Earlier in the evening, the JV Bulldogs lost to Grady in a close match, 31-33.

Next: Friday’s game against Abernathy has been canceled because the Antelopes are still in football playoffs. The Coahoma ISD Athletic Department is searching for another opponent.

Individual Points

Coahoma -Gage Clark, 17; Bryson Cline, 9; Joe Manning, 7; Zack Schneider, 6; Gaige Hill 4; Kolt Redden, 2; Brice Martin, 2;

Grady - Pelloetier 3; Cassell, 2; Jimenez, 2; Reyna, 4; Cox, 5; Rodriguez, 10.

Rebounds - Coahoma - Manning, 6; Schneider, 3; Cline, 2; Clark, 9; Assists - Coahoma - Manning, 2; Schneider, 1; Hill, 2; Cline, 2; Clark, 1; Steals - Coahoma - Martin, 2; Manning, 5; Schneider, 2; Hill 2; Cline, 2; Redden, 2; Clark, 1; 3-Point Goals - Coahoma, 2 (Cline, Clark); Grady, 1 (Pelloetier)