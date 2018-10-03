Coahoma Trade Days right around corner

The Coahoma Lions Club looks to host their 4th annual Trade Day on Saturday, October 6th from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. in downtown Coahoma. Sponsors and other residents looking to set up a booths can still reserve a lot. Although the deadline for lot reservations is tomorrow, Thursday, October 4th.

"Vendors are very much still welcome to rent a location for their booth until the deadline," Lions Club Member and event organizer Lisa Duggan said.

For the full story and additional information on the Coahoma Trade Days, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.