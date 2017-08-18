Coahoma's Academy opens
Friday, August 18, 2017
BIG SPRING, TX
Coahoma ISD Superintendent Amy Jacobs, center, cuts the a ribbon, declaring The Academy program open for business Thursday afternoon. The Academy, to be located at the Rob Ethridge campus in Coahoma, is a new program for kindergarteners through eighth graders; and is designed to emphasize leadership skills, self-responsibility, and a more intense academic focus in a more active learning environment than the traditional classroom setting.
