Coahoma's Vance Ott has personal best in two events at State Track and Field

Coahoma High School freshman Vance Ott returned from the state track meet this weekend placing fourth in the 100 m and in the 400 m wheelchair race and seventh in shot put. Ott threw a personal best of 17 feet, 5 inches in the shot put. He also had a personal best time in the 400 m race. “Vance is an awesome young man with a great work ethic,” said Coahoma ISD Athletic Director Chris Joslin. “He had a tremendous year in track and field, all the while representing CHS at the highest standard.” Ott will compete in the 100 dash, 200 dash, 400 dash, shot put, and powerlifting at the Adaptive Sports US Junior Nationals which will be held in Minnesota on July 17-19.