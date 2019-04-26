A cup of coffee, a donut and a tour … what better way to begin your Saturday?

Marcy Place will be hosting Coffee and a Tour April 27 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“If you are looking for assisted living for yourself or a loved one, we encourage you to come out and join us,” Sherrean Jones, Community Relations Manager for Marcy Place, said.

During the come and go event, there will be an opportunity for a tour to be scheduled and possibly even an opportunity for a quick tour, of the facility.

“For those who can’t make it to the Coffee and Tour event, they can call and set up a tour. For those wanting to find out about what we offer and looking for an in-depth tour, I would suggest about 45 minutes to be set aside,” Jones said.

According to Jones, the facility offers an independent living environment, for those who are needing assistance in day to day activities.

