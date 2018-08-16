Coffee and volunteering

Friday is approaching, which means it is almost time for Kindred Coffee Hour.

If you haven't yet attended this free public event put on by Kindred at Home and Scenic Mountain Medical Center, here is a little information about it.

Kindred Coffee Hour is a weekly event that takes place every Friday, and is always free to the public. Previously held at Cornerhouse Coffee, the coffee hour now takes place at the Yellow Rose Cafe inside Scenic Mountain Medical Center, located at 1601 W. 11th Place here in Big Spring.

The Kindred staff provides blood pressure checks as well as oxygen and heart rate checks; and, of course, coffee! Most of Kindred's coffee hours feature a guest speaker to help educate the community about their health, whether it be medically related or not. According to Kindred Community Sales Specialist Christian Fair, the goal for this program is to develop relationships in the community while also educating people on their health.

“Whether we are able to steer people in the right direction when it comes to their health, or even if they are already doing great, we just love being able to offer this service to the community, and we are so happy about its continued growth.” said Fair.

