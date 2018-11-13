Coffee, cake, and Christmas

Sunday, Nov. 11, the Heritage Museum of Big Spring opened its doors to let local artist Terry Chaney host "Coffee, Cake, and Canvas," a paint-and-sip Christmas event for those who signed up. Guest to the event were able to enjoy refreshments and listen to Christmas music, while getting instruction from Chaney on creating a painting of a snowman to take home or give it as a gift if they choose. This Saturday, Chaney will host an ornament making event at the museum, where guests will each craft two ornaments to take home. For more information or to sign up, call the Big Spring Heritage Museum at 432-267-8255.