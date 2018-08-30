Coffee time!

With school back in session, there is increased pedestrian traffic flow in school zones. While there has been a heavy focus of getting students ready for another year, Kindred at Home, Scenic Mountain Medical Center and the Big Spring Police Department are teaming up to ensure community members are ready for another school year.

“A new school year is upon us and we thought this would be a good time to remind the community that school zones are active again and address the importance of avoiding distracted driving while in those areas,” Christian Fair, Kindred Marketing Director, said. “Distracted driving can have negative consequences on those driving through school zones and the kids walking through them.”

Sergeant Amie Taft, with the Big Spring Police Department, will be the featured speaker at this Friday’s Kindred Coffee Hour.

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.